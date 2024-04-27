Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.26. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $23.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 159.52%.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

