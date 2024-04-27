Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get monday.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNDY. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on monday.com from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $190.40 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $239.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2,719.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.66.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.