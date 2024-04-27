Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $252,000 Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,065,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,958,000 after buying an additional 49,402 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,675,000 after buying an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,215,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,085,000 after buying an additional 117,611 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,914,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,912,000 after buying an additional 154,110 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,544,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,339,000 after buying an additional 41,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.50 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $94.24 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $96.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 0.94.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

