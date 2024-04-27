Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Safehold by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Safehold by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Safehold by 6.3% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Safehold by 66.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 36.61, a current ratio of 36.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.46. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $29.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.91.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Safehold had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.00) earnings per share. Safehold’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

