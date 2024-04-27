Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASND. Wedbush upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

ASND stock opened at $135.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.68. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 180.61%. The business had revenue of $148.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

