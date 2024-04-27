Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,744 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 15.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,419,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 325,506 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,009,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 109,652 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 583.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 132,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 113,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $764,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $878,714.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,769 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,596.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,382,977 shares of company stock worth $36,496,582 over the last three months. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

