Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 4,140 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,111 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,954,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in InMode by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 753,026 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,446 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in InMode by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,589,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $49,448,000 after purchasing an additional 584,655 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in InMode by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,928 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 51,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,881,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on INMD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of INMD opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.16.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

