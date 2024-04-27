Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 518 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Universal by 57.5% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 356.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 6,632.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.92. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $821.51 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

