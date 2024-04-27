Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,670,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 276,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,634,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,855,000 after buying an additional 258,827 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 526,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after buying an additional 25,009 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $104,821,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $25.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

