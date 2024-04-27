Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 64.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Entergy by 2,786.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 492,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,567,000 after acquiring an additional 475,549 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Entergy by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 685,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,334,000 after acquiring an additional 471,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Entergy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,506,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,807,000 after acquiring an additional 352,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,382,000 after purchasing an additional 259,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $106.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.69. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.34%.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ETR. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

