Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $4,425,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $1,573,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $2,977,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Equitable by 791.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,367.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,367.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $247,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,631.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,907 shares of company stock worth $8,338,649. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQH stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $38.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. On average, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQH. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

