Family Capital Management Inc. Sells 436 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Family Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,433,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 132,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,570,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 145,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,320,000 after acquiring an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $3,241,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 481,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,439 shares of company stock valued at $36,746,578 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Up 10.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $171.95 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.54 and a fifty-two week high of $174.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.