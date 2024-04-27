Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) by 63,668.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 126,063 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Genie Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Genie Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 78,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 29,883 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 27.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genie Energy stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $424.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.17. Genie Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $30.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67.

Genie Energy ( NYSE:GNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 4.56%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

