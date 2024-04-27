Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 35,803 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 149.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,803 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after buying an additional 5,765,174 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,236 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,698,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,644,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 569.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 964,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,585,000 after purchasing an additional 820,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC lowered Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,139 shares of company stock valued at $8,977,876 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $64.18 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average of $61.75.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.