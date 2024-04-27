Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 5,136 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Century Communities alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 33.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 394,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after buying an additional 97,953 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 19.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,051,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Century Communities by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 23,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday.

Century Communities Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CCS stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.02. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $97.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $948.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 11.54%.

About Century Communities

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.