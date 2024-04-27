Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Xerox alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xerox by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,791,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,765,000 after buying an additional 1,464,851 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 43.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,718,000 after acquiring an additional 531,173 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Xerox by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,114,000 after acquiring an additional 506,117 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,495,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 520.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 317,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:XRX opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $19.78.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently -63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Xerox

About Xerox

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.