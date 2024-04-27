Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,193 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 44,193 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2,209.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 67,167 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth about $803,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 30.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Dropbox by 37.5% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,129,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $169,076.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,391.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,129,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,721 shares of company stock worth $4,548,575. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox Stock Up 0.9 %

Dropbox stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 120.82%. The business had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. Bank of America cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.78.

View Our Latest Report on DBX

Dropbox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.