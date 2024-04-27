Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,010 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $231.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $229.40 and a one year high of $287.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

