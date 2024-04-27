Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 26,747 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,747 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Vertiv by 299.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VRT opened at $93.49 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.47.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

