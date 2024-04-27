Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 16,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.82.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $171.95 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.54 and a 52-week high of $174.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.85 and a 200-day moving average of $141.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

