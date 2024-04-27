Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 941 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 95.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 50,248 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 39,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,174 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $179.62 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.15 and a one year high of $189.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

