Gray Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Group LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 165.8% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 301.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.82.

Alphabet Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $171.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.54 and a 1 year high of $174.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

