Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vertiv by 299.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $93.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 89.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.47.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.