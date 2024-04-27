Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 106.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HR. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 285,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 130,381 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

HR stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.