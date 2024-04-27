Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,362,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 217,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30,652 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 6.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 155,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 73.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 28,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HXL opened at $64.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hexcel from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HXL

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.