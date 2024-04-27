Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 127.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total value of $387,308.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,090.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,090.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.57.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $407.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.37 and a 1 year high of $429.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $395.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.63.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

