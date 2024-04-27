ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,102 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in ICL Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ICL Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.22.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0476 per share. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.26%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

