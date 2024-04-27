InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Stake Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in InMode were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 871,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after acquiring an additional 258,432 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in InMode by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,940,890 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $43,166,000 after purchasing an additional 351,863 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth $1,728,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in InMode by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INMD. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

InMode Price Performance

InMode stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.16. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

