Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,017,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,076,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,246,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,144,000 after buying an additional 1,366,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,025.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,267,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,806,000 after buying an additional 1,226,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

Read Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $193.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $131.81 and a 12 month high of $200.94. The firm has a market cap of $555.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.57.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.