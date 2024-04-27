Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 421.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intapp by 182.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Intapp by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 30,026 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intapp by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,592 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $61,335.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intapp news, CEO John T. Hall sold 30,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $1,221,952.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,708,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,622,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $61,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,117,067 shares of company stock valued at $258,544,060 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Stock Performance

Intapp stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 0.51. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

