iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after acquiring an additional 132,729 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2,203.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 226,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $24.89 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

