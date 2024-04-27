J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,487 Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XFLT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 88.7% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 127,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 60,083 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 170.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 73,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 46,534 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 66.0% in the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 80,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 31,844 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the third quarter worth $95,000.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Price Performance

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Dividend Announcement

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.24%.

(Free Report)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.