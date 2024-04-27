J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,468 Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,468 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 97,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.