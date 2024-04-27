J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 375,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 157,683 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 382,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 29.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 816,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 186,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

