J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,366 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GAB. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 56,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 119,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance

GAB stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $5.88.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%.

In other The Gabelli Equity Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 10,000 shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.