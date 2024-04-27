J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $136,000 Position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Crescent Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,055,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crescent Energy by 94.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,641,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,389 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern University purchased a new position in Crescent Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,789,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Crescent Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,320,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crescent Energy

In related news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRGY

Crescent Energy Price Performance

NYSE CRGY opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.24. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $14.22.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $657.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.12 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Crescent Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven regions, including Eagle Ford and Uinta basins. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.