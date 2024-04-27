Jefferies Financial Group Trims Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Target Price to $540.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $585.00 to $540.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on META. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.18.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $443.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $494.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.27. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $229.85 and a 52-week high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.25, for a total value of $287,381.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,288,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total value of $7,751,361.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.25, for a total value of $287,381.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,288,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,349,148 shares of company stock worth $649,552,559. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasure Coast Financial Planning acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,558 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 25,842 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 4,543 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

