Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

JCI opened at $65.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

