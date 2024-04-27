Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 104,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 38,166 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $3,972,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 468,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,995,000 after acquiring an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

NYSE JCI opened at $65.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

