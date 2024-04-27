JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 21,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $193.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $131.81 and a 1 year high of $200.94. The company has a market capitalization of $555.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.57.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

