JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Roth Financial Partners LLC

Roth Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.2% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,308.3% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

JPM opened at $193.50 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $131.81 and a one year high of $200.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

