JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Boyd Wealth Management LLC

Boyd Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 21,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $386,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 79.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.7% in the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $193.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.81 and a fifty-two week high of $200.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

