KFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 93 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,308.3% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $193.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $555.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $131.81 and a 1-year high of $200.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,174,647. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

