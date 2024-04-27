KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $706.26 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $369.00 and a 1-year high of $729.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $685.41 and a 200-day moving average of $599.79.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $625.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on KLA from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.42.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

