Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Position Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.14.

Shares of LH stock opened at $198.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.22. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $107,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,881.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,812.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $107,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,881.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,305 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,059 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

