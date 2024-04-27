Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 328 Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in NNN REIT by 95.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,011 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth $1,634,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in NNN REIT during the third quarter worth $488,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in NNN REIT by 12.8% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in NNN REIT by 3.6% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 242,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NNN opened at $40.78 on Friday. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is 104.63%.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

