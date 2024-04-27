Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 85.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 584,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,761,000 after buying an additional 319,564 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 649,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,045,000 after purchasing an additional 273,952 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,892,000 after purchasing an additional 256,920 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 86.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 409,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,066,000 after purchasing an additional 189,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 410,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,035,000 after purchasing an additional 184,660 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $135.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.85. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $148.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $205,131.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $10,453,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $205,131.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,994 shares of company stock valued at $25,806,409 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

