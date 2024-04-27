Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 1,790 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 1,721.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,455,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,578,000 after purchasing an additional 466,435 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,555,000 after buying an additional 48,117 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,674,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after buying an additional 967,036 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after buying an additional 304,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after buying an additional 382,149 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $18.97.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 745.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

