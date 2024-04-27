Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 260 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,371 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,017 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,541,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,552,000 after purchasing an additional 877,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,033,000 after purchasing an additional 620,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,960,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,178,000 after purchasing an additional 587,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

ROL stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558 in the last ninety days. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

