Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,339 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 192.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 32.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,625.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:DTM opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average is $56.56.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.19 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 41.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.735 dividend. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

